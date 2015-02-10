It's Carnival in Venice, and the city is completely flooded -- see how revelers are dealing with all the water

It’s Carnival, and Venice is flooding.
To celebrate Carnival, Venetians and visitors from all over the world don elaborate costumes and masks and attend celebrations all over the Italian city.
Only this year, they’re trudging through flooded streets.
Approximately 18% of Venice’s historic center was under water on Sunday, according to the International Business Times.
The annual celebration will run until February 17th.
It's one of the biggest celebrations in Venice each year. Last year, it attracted over 130,000 visitors in just one day.
To celebrate Carnival, revelers wear masks and elaborate costumes inspired by the 17th- and 18th-centuries.
