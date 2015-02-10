It's Carnival in Venice, and the city is completely flooded -- see how revelers are dealing with all the water

Jennifer Polland
Venice flooded st marks squareReuters

It’s Carnival, and Venice is flooding.

To celebrate Carnival, Venetians and visitors from all over the world don elaborate costumes and masks and attend celebrations all over the Italian city.

Only this year, they’re trudging through flooded streets.

Approximately 18% of Venice’s historic center was under water on Sunday, according to the International Business Times.

The annual celebration will run until February 17th.

St. Mark's Square is completely covered in water.

But people still traipse through the busy square.

And life still goes on as usual.

The Grand Canal is bustling.

Vendors sell fish in a market.

Even indoor bars and restaurants, which are flooded, are open for business.

It's Carnival, which means that it's high tourist season.

It's one of the biggest celebrations in Venice each year. Last year, it attracted over 130,000 visitors in just one day.

Source: The Venice Times

People come from all over the world to celebrate Carnival.

To celebrate Carnival, revelers wear masks and elaborate costumes inspired by the 17th- and 18th-centuries.

They get decked out in some crazy costumes.

The flooding doesn't deter the tourists.

Instead of trudging through the flooded streets, some tourists choose to walk on elevated walkways.

Even the Carnival revelers, dressed in full costumes, walk along the elevated paths.

Now see why tourists love Italy so much.

37 places you need to visit in Italy »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.