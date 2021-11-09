See tourists wade through Venice’s flooded squares and cafes as ‘acqua alta’ tides hit again

Each year between the months of October and January, sections of Venice experience extreme flooding. The seasonal high tides are known as “acqua alta,” or “high water.” A woman carries a suitcase through a flooded St. Mark’s Square during seasonally high water in Venice, Italy November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sitting within the Venetian Lagoon, the city of Venice is made up of smaller islands connected by bridges. When strong winds, like those experienced last week, coincide with high tide, water from the nearby Adriatic Sea flows into the lagoon, causing flooding. Source: Insider

But in November of 2019, Venice experienced its worst flooding in over 50 years, affecting 75% of the city. While the high tides are a yearly occurrence, experts say rising sea levels due to climate change are making the flooding more frequent and intense. Flooded St. Mark’s Square during seasonally high water in Venice, Italy, November 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri Source: Insider

St. Mark’s Basilica, pictured here, is one of the city’s lowest points – making it especially susceptible to flooding. Typically, only 10% of Venice is flooded during the acqua alta. People sit at a cafe in a flooded St. Mark’s Square during seasonally high water in Venice, Italy November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri Source: Insider

The city has adapted to the flooding by constructing elevated walkways called “gangways,” such as this structure in St. Mark’s Square. Businesses use floodgates and pumps to keep the water at bay. People walk on a gangway in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. AP Photo/Luigi Costantini Source: Reuters

Tourists wear makeshift rain boots to wade through the flooded cafes and squares – others prefer to go barefoot. People have fun in a flooded St. Mark’s Square during seasonally high water in Venice, Italy, November 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

While last week’s acqua alta wasn’t entirely out of the ordinary for Venetians, off-season floods such as those that occurred this August sparked concern over the future of “the floating city.”

To make matter worse, Venice continues to gradually sink due to its weak foundation and location on shifting tectonic plates. By 2050, extreme flooding like that of 2019 may recur every six years instead of every one hundred years, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Source: The Washington Post

Photos of last week’s floods show many tourists unfazed by the rising water, enjoying refreshments in the middle of largely empty cafes. Other took pictures with friends to document the phenomenon.