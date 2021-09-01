27 of the most daring outfits celebrities have ever worn to the Venice Film Festival

In the early years of the festival, British actress Diana Dors wore a bikini made from mink fur to the 1955 event. Diana Dors sails past St. Mark’s Square during the Venice Film Festival on May 5, 1955. Horace Abrahams/Stringer/Getty Images She paired the bathing suit, which had pearl-like straps, with heeled sandals.

More than 10 years later in 1967, New Zealand model Fiona Campbell-Walter attended in a patterned crop top and matching pants. Fiona Campbell-Walter, Capucine, and Gualtiero Jacopetti at the Venice Film Festival. Keystone Features/Stringer/Getty Images She didn’t wear any accessories with the outfit, and instead kept the focus on her fashion and curled hairstyle.

Fast forward a few decades, and Salma Hayek hit the 2002 red carpet in a sheer lilac gown. Salma Hayek at a ‘Frida’ event during the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2002. J. Vespa/Getty Images The midi dress was sleeveless with a scoop-style neckline, and it had a nude slip underneath.

Christina Ricci was the next star to wear a see-through look in 2003. Christina Ricci at the ‘Anything Else’ Venice Film Festival premiere on August 27, 2003. J. Vespa/Getty Images She wore a black bodysuit with a strapless, scalloped neckline underneath a lace overlay with long sleeves. The latter part of the dress also had a form-fitting skirt, while another layer of lace created the appearance of leggings and a short train. She completed the look with red nail polish and yellow alligator-print heels.

Kate Hudson rocked a one-of-a-kind maternity look that year. Kate Hudson at a ‘Le Divorce’ Venice Film Festival screening on August 31, 2003. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The two-piece set had a gray bralette underneath a sheer, crystal-encrusted halter top, and a matching skirt — both of which highlighted her baby bump. Hudson also wore an updo hairstyle, rosy makeup, and drop earrings.

Italian star Marina Ripa Di Meana turned heads at the 2005 festival in a red outfit with unconventional details. Marina Ripa Di Meana at the ‘Seven Swords’ premiere on August 31, 2005. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images She wore a strapless red dress, satin shawl, and gloves that covered her arms — but it was her floor-length skirt that stole the show. It had a hole cut in the middle where she stepped one leg out to reveal her black tights and red heels. The writer and actress also wore a red circular headpiece around her face, long earrings, and a white shell as a ring.

Actress and producer Tiziana Rocca was also there in a blue-and-brown ensemble that embraced the bare-midriff trend of the early aughts. Tiziana Rocca and Carlo Giovannelli at the Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2005. Franco Origlia/Stringer/Getty Images Her sleeveless, striped top covered just her chest, and it had beaded fringe that extended beyond her stomach. The shirt matched her floor-length skirt, and its waistband mirrored her thin scarf.

British actress Jane Alexander dared to be different in a minidress during the 2008 festival. Jane Alexander at the Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2008. Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Her strapless, neon-green dress had a pleated bodice, flowers across its neckline, and a bubble-shaped skirt. She accessorized with only metallic heels.

Model Eva Herzigova took the opposite approach in a long gown with daring details. Eva Herzigova at the ‘Valentino: The Last Emperor’ premiere on August 28, 2008. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Her white, strapless gown had a ruched bodice with small cutouts across her waist, and a floral, semi-sheer skirt made from lace. She completed the glam look with a sparkling clutch, diamond necklace, and classic makeup.

A few days later, Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet in a gown that doubled as an art piece. Anne Hathaway at the ‘Rachel Getting Married’ premiere on September 3, 2008. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Her strapless Versace gown, and made from a gray-toned fabric, had a high-low skirt with floral embellishments that revealed layers of multicolored tulle underneath. To compliment the dress, Hathaway wore metallic heels and a gold necklace.

Eva Mendes experimented with an edgy dress in 2009. Eva Mendes at the 2009 ‘Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans’ premiere. Venturelli/Getty Images She wore a black sleeveless gown with a high-waisted skirt and a wrap-style top that created a triangular cutout in the middle of her chest. Mendes also wore open-toed heels and a diamond bracelet.

Jessica Alba rocked a similar style at the 2010 Venice Film Festival. Jessica Alba at the ‘Machete’ premiere on September 1, 2010. Dominique Charriau/Getty Images Her black gown had a strapless top with a nude, circular print that created the illusion of sheer panels. It also had a high-low skirt that helped Alba show off the bold pair of strappy sandals she was wearing. For jewelry, she chose an oversized orange ring and dangling diamond earrings.

Kate Hudson returned to the festival in 2012 while wearing a sparkling dress that was held together with tiny beaded strings. Kate Hudson attends a Venice Film Festival event on August 29, 2012. Tullio M. Puglia/Stringer/Getty Images The asymmetrical design also had a single strap that crossed her shoulder, and panels of nude fabric that were covered in white-and-tan sequins.

Freida Pinto’s glamorous look that year included three cutouts. Freida Pinto at a Venice Film Festival event on September 4, 2012. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images The sleeveless, black-and-gold gown had one half-moon cutout above her skirt, and two smaller slits on each side of her waist.

At a festival event the same year, Selena Gomez opted for a baby-pink dress made from a unique, leather-like material. Selena Gomez attends the ‘Spring Breakers’ premiere on September 5, 2012. Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images The strapless dress had a criss-cross bodice and extra fabric that cascaded from one hip.

Actress and model Anna Safroncik wore a unique blue gown with a plunging neckline in 2013. Anna Safroncik attends the ‘Philomena’ premiere on August 31, 2013. Venturelli/Getty Images The blue gown also had sheer straps, floral embellishments across its bodice, and a sparkling skirt.

Businesswoman Goga Ashkenazi stood out in yellow a few days later. Goga Ashkenazi at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2013. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Her see-through look included yellow undergarments and a two-piece overlay with a design resembling paint splatters. She also wore black sandals, a striped belt, and carried a white handbag.

In 2016, model Bianca Balti put a daring twist on a traditional trench coat. Bianca Balti at the Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2016. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Her version was worn as a dress. It was short in the front with a belt that connected around her waist, and longer in the back where her skirt extended past her feet. Balti also wore black sandals, a pulled-back hairstyle, and a diamond necklace that emphasized the deep neckline of her outfit.

The following year, Zoë Kravitz wore a dress that was both simple and bold. Zoë Kravitz at a ‘Racer And The Jailbird’ screening on September 8, 2017. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images The black, long-sleeved minidress had shoulder pads, a skirt that gathered in the middle, and a flower made from sequins that extended from her chest to her skirt.

Lady Gaga stole the show when she arrived at the 2018 event in a pink dress covered in feathers. Lady Gaga attends a ‘A Star Is Born’ screening on August 31, 2018. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images She looked like a princess in the Valentino haute couture ball gown , which had off-the-shoulder sleeves and a ruffled skirt. Gaga accessorized with minimal makeup and diamond drop earrings.

Iman hit the red carpet in 2019 while wearing a cape-style adorned with feathers. Iman attends the Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2019. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images The model’s red, white, and blue outfit covered her entire body. Its tri-colored bird print also matched the red, white, and blue feathers that lined its skirt and neckline.

Candice Swanepoel arrived the next day in a button-up shirt worn as a dress. Candice Swanepoel attends a screening of ‘Marriage Story’ on August 29, 2019. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images To help the “no-pants-trend” look match the red-carpet vibes, the model added a black belt with a gold buckle, pointed pumps, and a gold necklace.

Zazie Beetz looked chic in her daring dress that year. Zazie Beetz at a ‘Seberg’ screening on August 30, 2019. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Her semi-sheer white gown was made from lace. It had thin straps made from chains up top, and a long skirt that reached the floor and covered her shoes on the bottom.

This year, Italian influencer Paola Turani wore a striking maternity gown during the first day of the Venice Film Festival. Paola Turani attends a screening of ‘Madres Paralelas’ on September 1, 2021. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images The navy-blue dress, designed by Atelier Emé, had a halter top with a deep neckline and an open back. Its floor-length skirt also had a short train. She paired the dress with a ponytail and diamond jewelry.

Model Mariacarla Boscono then arrived in a burgundy dress with side slits. Mariacarla Boscono attends a screening of ‘Madres Paralelas’ on September 1, 2021. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images The asymmetrical gown was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. One strap sat upright across her shoulder, while the other fell loosely across her arm. Boscono completed the look with burgundy tights, black pointed pumps, and emerald jewelry from Cartier.

Cynthia Erivo dazzled in a sleeveless gown with a thigh-high slit. Cynthia Erivo attends a screening of ‘Madres Paralelas’ on September 1, 2021. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images In addition to the daring skirt detail, Erivo’s Versace gown also had a plunging neckline with criss-cross straps that covered her chest. She accessorized with silver platform sandals and drop earrings made from pink-and-purple crystals.