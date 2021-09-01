27 of the most daring outfits celebrities have ever worn to the Venice Film Festival

In the early years of the festival, British actress Diana Dors wore a bikini made from mink fur to the 1955 event.
She paired the bathing suit, which had pearl-like straps, with heeled sandals.
More than 10 years later in 1967, New Zealand model Fiona Campbell-Walter attended in a patterned crop top and matching pants.
She didn’t wear any accessories with the outfit, and instead kept the focus on her fashion and curled hairstyle.
Fast forward a few decades, and Salma Hayek hit the 2002 red carpet in a sheer lilac gown.
The midi dress was sleeveless with a scoop-style neckline, and it had a nude slip underneath.
Christina Ricci was the next star to wear a see-through look in 2003.
She wore a black bodysuit with a strapless, scalloped neckline underneath a lace overlay with long sleeves. The latter part of the dress also had a form-fitting skirt, while another layer of lace created the appearance of leggings and a short train.
She completed the look with red nail polish and yellow alligator-print heels.
Kate Hudson rocked a one-of-a-kind maternity look that year.
The two-piece set had a gray bralette underneath a sheer, crystal-encrusted halter top, and a matching skirt — both of which highlighted her baby bump.
Hudson also wore an updo hairstyle, rosy makeup, and drop earrings.
Italian star Marina Ripa Di Meana turned heads at the 2005 festival in a red outfit with unconventional details.
She wore a strapless red dress, satin shawl, and gloves that covered her arms — but it was her floor-length skirt that stole the show. It had a hole cut in the middle where she stepped one leg out to reveal her black tights and red heels.
The writer and actress also wore a red circular headpiece around her face, long earrings, and a white shell as a ring.
Actress and producer Tiziana Rocca was also there in a blue-and-brown ensemble that embraced the bare-midriff trend of the early aughts.
Her sleeveless, striped top covered just her chest, and it had beaded fringe that extended beyond her stomach.
The shirt matched her floor-length skirt, and its waistband mirrored her thin scarf.
British actress Jane Alexander dared to be different in a minidress during the 2008 festival.
Her strapless, neon-green dress had a pleated bodice, flowers across its neckline, and a bubble-shaped skirt. She accessorized with only metallic heels.
Model Eva Herzigova took the opposite approach in a long gown with daring details.
Her white, strapless gown had a ruched bodice with small cutouts across her waist, and a floral, semi-sheer skirt made from lace.
She completed the glam look with a sparkling clutch, diamond necklace, and classic makeup.
A few days later, Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet in a gown that doubled as an art piece.
Her strapless Versace gown, and made from a gray-toned fabric, had a high-low skirt with floral embellishments that revealed layers of multicolored tulle underneath.
To compliment the dress, Hathaway wore metallic heels and a gold necklace.
Eva Mendes experimented with an edgy dress in 2009.
She wore a black sleeveless gown with a high-waisted skirt and a wrap-style top that created a triangular cutout in the middle of her chest.
Mendes also wore open-toed heels and a diamond bracelet.
Jessica Alba rocked a similar style at the 2010 Venice Film Festival.
Her black gown had a strapless top with a nude, circular print that created the illusion of sheer panels. It also had a high-low skirt that helped Alba show off the bold pair of strappy sandals she was wearing.
For jewelry, she chose an oversized orange ring and dangling diamond earrings.
Kate Hudson returned to the festival in 2012 while wearing a sparkling dress that was held together with tiny beaded strings.
The asymmetrical design also had a single strap that crossed her shoulder, and panels of nude fabric that were covered in white-and-tan sequins.
Freida Pinto’s glamorous look that year included three cutouts.
The sleeveless, black-and-gold gown had one half-moon cutout above her skirt, and two smaller slits on each side of her waist.
At a festival event the same year, Selena Gomez opted for a baby-pink dress made from a unique, leather-like material.
The strapless dress had a criss-cross bodice and extra fabric that cascaded from one hip.
Actress and model Anna Safroncik wore a unique blue gown with a plunging neckline in 2013.
The blue gown also had sheer straps, floral embellishments across its bodice, and a sparkling skirt.
Businesswoman Goga Ashkenazi stood out in yellow a few days later.
Her see-through look included yellow undergarments and a two-piece overlay with a design resembling paint splatters. She also wore black sandals, a striped belt, and carried a white handbag.
In 2016, model Bianca Balti put a daring twist on a traditional trench coat.
Her version was worn as a dress. It was short in the front with a belt that connected around her waist, and longer in the back where her skirt extended past her feet.
Balti also wore black sandals, a pulled-back hairstyle, and a diamond necklace that emphasized the deep neckline of her outfit.
The following year, Zoë Kravitz wore a dress that was both simple and bold.
The black, long-sleeved minidress had shoulder pads, a skirt that gathered in the middle, and a flower made from sequins that extended from her chest to her skirt.
Lady Gaga stole the show when she arrived at the 2018 event in a pink dress covered in feathers.