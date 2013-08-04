Car Plows Into At Least A Dozen People On The Venice Beach Boardwalk

At least 12 people were injured near the Venice Boardwalk Saturday after a driver plowed into a crowd of pedestrians and tables, local news stations are reporting.

KTLA reports the incident occurred around 6 p.m. PDT near the Dudley Ave./Ocean Front Walk intersection. CBS Los Angeles reports that two victims are in critical condition, two are serious, and 8 others suffered minor injuries.

The car was travelling “deliberately” at roughly 20 mph, according to KTLA, and all the injured were pedestrians on the boardwalk.

The LA Times elaborated some on the injuries:

It was not immediately clear what the extent of all the injuries was, but radio chatter from the LAFD spoke about cuts and scrapes to someone’s foot and the need to transport the critically injured to the hospital.

Here’s a photo of the aftermath from Twitter user @madism40:

Evelien en Quinte stonden in een winkel toen de auto voorbij scheurde. pic.twitter.com/iZLdFdH4Fs — Maarten Smitskamp (@madism40) August 4, 2013





