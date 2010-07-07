Venezuelan Socialists Replace National Currency With Small Pieces Of Cardboard

What do you do when rampant inflation and currency depreciation rips through your nation?



Do you blame your dictator’s economic stewardship? Nah.

You create a new socialist currency:

Reuters:

Welcome to the 23 de Enero barrio, home to about 100,000 people and something of a laboratory for Chavez’s nationwide socialist experiment. Here you find dogs named “Comrade Mao”, and even a “revolutionary car wash.”

“We are creating a popular bank and are going to issue a communal currency: little pieces of cardboard,” says Salvador Rooselt, a soft-spoken 24-year-old law student and community leader who often quotes Lenin and Marx.

…

“The neighbourhood and movements it nurtures represent both the laboratory and spearhead of the Bolivarian Revolution … It is in 23 de Enero that the most radical forces are located, forces which drive the process forward,” he said.

If only there were a way to short this.

