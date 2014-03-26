Miss Universe 2009 Supports Venezuelan Protesters With These Disturbing Photos

The streets of Venezuela are dangerous. Since starting last month, protests have turned them into war zones that are certainly no place for a beauty queen. Venezuela’s already lost one to the violence.

But that doesn’t mean Venezuela’s army of pageant winners aren’t doing their part to show their support for the opposition.

Take Miss Universe 2009, Stefania Fernandez Krupij (whose father happens to be from Ukraine). She tweeted out the pictures below to show her solidarity for those demonstrating against Nicolas Maduro’s socialist regime.

On Tuesday, three members of the Venezuelan Air Force were arrested for conspiring against the government. This is the first time that the government has openly addressed any kind of opposition in the military, which is thought to be tightly controlled by the regime.

It’s only another reason for Maduro to get angrier and take it out on the people in the streets.

So here’s Fernandez Kupij’s take:





