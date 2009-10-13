Venezuela's 28% Inflation Is The Highest In The World

The International Monetary Fund expects Venezuela to have the highest inflation in the world over the next five years, stealing the crown from Zimbabwe.



With inflation already a reboust 27.3% in September, the country looks well on its way to meeting these expectations.

The country is expected to have 28% inflation this year followed by 32% next year. Even in 2014, current trends point to 33.8% inflation.

In the meantime, Zimbawe will be running at a cool 8.7% for 2010.

One imagines something has to given at some point, yet it seems Mr. Chavez is able to hang on and perhaps even strengthen his position during crisis.

Check out the full table here.

