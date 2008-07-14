Venezuela's Chavez: I'm Sending Oil To $300 If You Don't Let Me Steal ExxonMobil's Business (XOM)

Jonathan Kennedy

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez threatened to stop exporting oil to the U.S. if the British government freezes assets in a bid to stop him from stealing ExxonMobil’s (XOM) Venezuelan operations. He says this move would send oil prices above $300 a barrel.

(The latter claim is ludicrous: Total Venezuelan production is only 2.6 million barrels a day, only 3% of world production, and exports are only 2.2 million. But a complete cut-off certainly would drive prices higher…)

Chavez is backing Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in its dispute with ExxonMobil (XOM). Exxon succeeded in convincing a British court to freeze $12 billion of the PDVSA’s assets after the Venezuelan government took over Exxon’s multi-billion dollar operation in the country. Reuters:

“If they freeze us there will be no more oil for the United States, and the price will go to $300,” Chavez says during a televised meeting with Caribbean and Central American leaders.

But Chavez also insisted that the current spike is being driven by a “speculative bubble,” which, if popped, would send prices back down to $70. This, however, contrasted sharply with a statement Chavez made only Saturday, in which he suggested that tensions in Iran would send prices up to $200:

“Years ago I said oil was going to go to $100 per barrel, now it looks like it is headed toward $200.”

