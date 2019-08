To make it through 2015 without going into crippling default, Venezuela must break promises that made it possible for late President Hugo Chavez to build a strong relationship with Latin American and Caribbean nations largely forgotten by the Obama Administration.

And for the US, this is an opportunity to get back in the game.

