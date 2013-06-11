A Sexy Dutch Supercar Is Headed To The UK For A Luxury Auto Show

The Dutch are hardly famed their auto manufacturing prowess, but here’s proof they can produce great work. Salon Privé, the UK luxury car show, has announced it will play host to Dutch supercar maker Vencer and its Sarthe supercar come September.



The Sarthe made its debut a few months ago at the 2013 Top Marques Monaco. The two-seater is a mid-engined sports car that weighs in at a reasonably skinny 3,064 pounds, thanks to the use of carbon fibre.

The V8 engine, paired to a 6-speed manual transmission, can crank out 510 horsepower. Vencer promises a blazing 0 to 62 mph time of 3.8 seconds, and a top speed of 202.6 mph.

Pricing is available only on request, but Motor Authority cites previous estimates of about $345,680.

“Sarthe” is also the name of the race course that hosts the 24 Hours of Le Mans every year.

Tickets for Salon Privé start at £195 ($303), and include Pommery champagne, a lobster luncheon, and English afternoon tea.

Here’s the supercar:

