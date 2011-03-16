Velvet And Snickers Win The 2011 Iditarod Sled Dog Race

Photo: AP

Native Alaskan John Baker — with a little help from lead sled dogs, Velvet and Snickers — has won the Iditarod Sled Dog race in record time.Baker (who had finished in the Top 10 eight previous times, but never won) finished in eight days, 18 hours, and 46 minutes. The only problem is that no one is really sure how long the Alaskan wilderness course is and it varies so much from year-to-year, that it’s impossible to know who finished the fastest.



The musher finally ended the reign of Lance Mackey, who had won for straight years.

