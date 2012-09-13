Check Out This Mobile Ad Company's Space-Age Office In San Francisco

Photo: Velti
Velti, the mobile advertising giant, moved into a new office space in San Francisco in May, and it’s fair to say the new digs are some of the most stylish we’ve ever seen.The company insists the following photos are not Photoshopped; the space really is this light and airy.
The offices were designed by AECOM; EGG Office did the graphics. They look like something from a sci-fi movie.
The industrial, minimalist design — concrete, steel and glass — features a completely open layout with no traditional offices. Even CEO Alex Moukas sits at an open desk among 135 of his peers. (Velti has 1,000 employees worldwide.)
The office, on the 6th floor of Steuart Tower, has breathtaking views of the Ferry Building and the Bay. Each chair with a screen is a workstation for employees. This is where the marketing team sits.
This rectangular conference room has etched glass doors that can open and slide on a track in order to create and entirely open workspace.
Here's the same space with the doors closed for privacy. Velti named its conference room after trendy bars in the area, such as The Starlight Room and Slims.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.