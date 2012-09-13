Check Out This Mobile Ad Company's Space-Age Office In San Francisco

Photo: Velti

Velti, the mobile advertising giant, moved into a new office space in San Francisco in May, and it’s fair to say the new digs are some of the most stylish we’ve ever seen.The company insists the following photos are not Photoshopped; the space really is this light and airy.



The offices were designed by AECOM; EGG Office did the graphics. They look like something from a sci-fi movie.

The industrial, minimalist design — concrete, steel and glass — features a completely open layout with no traditional offices. Even CEO Alex Moukas sits at an open desk among 135 of his peers. (Velti has 1,000 employees worldwide.)

