Velocity Hires Fox Interactive Entertainment Exec Mickie Rosen

Another hire at Velocity Interactive, the investment group started by former Fox Interactive boss Ross Levinsohn and former AOL (TWX) CEO Jon Miller: Mickie Rosen has joined the company as an investment partner who will focus on video, music, social media, publishing, games, and online advertising.



Most recently, she headed up entertainment for Fox Interactive Media as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Entertainment, where she ran multiple properties including Rotten Tomatoes and AmericanIdol.com, led content acquisition and entertainment initiatives for the division, and oversaw Fox on Demand on MySpace, Fox’s first foray into online video. She was also a lead in envisioning, structuring and negotiating Hulu, the premier video joint venture between News Corp and NBC Universal.

Before that, Rosen worked at Fandango, the online movie tickets company that Comcast (CMCSA) bought. She’ll be based in Los Angeles.

