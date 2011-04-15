Finally There's An HD Channel For Rich, Male Car Collectors

Discovery Communications is launching a new channel targeting upscale men, which means a 24/7 lineup of car shows. Velocity is replacing Discovery’s current theatre HD channel and will be available in 40 million homes across America.



Slated program include Inside West Coast Customs, Mecum Auto Auctions, Café Racer, and Chasing Classic Cars.

Say Velocity VP Robert S. Scanlon:

In the same way that a car once defined the person who drove it, Velocity will define the viewer who watches it. Whether you are a car aficionado or just someone who prefers fast-paced, high-stakes television, Velocity will become a must-have entertainment destination.

Check out the promo video, below:



Can't wait to get your car fix? Check out these five autos even a millionaire couldn't afford

