Van 'Explosion' Reported By Flatiron Building In New York City

There are multiple reports of a vehicle on fire near the Flatiron building in New York City.



Some reports suggest the vehicle “exploded.”

This video from Instagram user @ShannonAMay shows the scene:

Here’s some tweets from the scene:

Exploded van right outside my office building. Stay away from 23rd and 5th ave #flatiron pic.twitter.com/Df9mjtYcuK — Masha D. Murakhovsky (@MashaDaniellePR) July 31, 2013

Huge fire in Flat Iron, white van up in blaze pic.twitter.com/fBTaNhwlcy — Austin Carr (@AustinCarr) July 31, 2013

Smoke in #Flatiron after a truck caught fire. A cop told me “Is it really worth your safety to take photos?” #NYC pic.twitter.com/EiKwuRm4db — Jeremy Cabalona (@jeremycabo) July 31, 2013

We’ll be updating this post as we find out more…

