Van 'Explosion' Reported By Flatiron Building In New York City

Adam Taylor

There are multiple reports of a vehicle on fire near the Flatiron building in New York City.

Some reports suggest the vehicle “exploded.”

This video from Instagram user @ShannonAMay shows the scene:

Here’s some tweets from the scene:

We’ll be updating this post as we find out more…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.