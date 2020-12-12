A driver rammed a vehicle into a group of protesters marching against ICE detainments in New York City

AP Photo/David Martin Emergency personnel respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in New York.

Multiple people protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainments in New York City on Friday were struck by a vehicle in the Murray Hill neighbourhood of Manhattan.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Video on Twitter shows a woman being taken into custody by New York police officers.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A driver rammed a vehicle into a crowd of people apparently protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainments in New York City on Friday injuring at least seven people.

The New York Fire Department told the Associated Press that six people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance but their injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

According to an activist filming the scene, the incident happened during a march in solidarity for ICE detainees who are currently on a hunger strike in a jail in New Jersey.

WABC reported that as many as 50 people were demonstrating and some protesters had surrounded the car. The driver of that car was already at the intersection and appeared to accelerate out of fear. Police officials said the driver remained on the scene and that incident does not seem to be intentional.

Video on Twitter shows a woman being taken into custody by New York police officers, but officials haven’t commented on any arrests yet.

YOO THIS WHITE LADY JUST HIT A GROUP OF PROTESTORS WITH HER CAR ???? pic.twitter.com/QMWyPZNFtu — Antwan (@_antwan1_) December 11, 2020

The NYPD told people to avoid the area around 3rd Avenue & 39 Avenue“due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians.”

New York City’s Emergency Management team warned on Twitter that anyone driving in the area should expect traffic delays, road closures, and emergency vehicles in the area.

There is no further information available yet.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.