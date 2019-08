The human body is designed to consume both plants and animals. But, if a person has stopped eating meat for an extended time, what happens if he tries it? Dr. Lisa Ganjhu, an NYU Langone gastroenterologist, explains what happens when a vegetarian eats a steak for the first time.

