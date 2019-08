Scientific research has proven that some vegetarians can produce omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, because of gene mutation that happened over centuries.

Researchers reported that people with the gene mutation are from a lineage of ancestors whose diet consisted of mostly plants.

