Surprising ways that a vegetarian diet is changing human genes

Scientific research earlier this year proved that some vegetarians can produce omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, because of gene mutation that happened over centuries.

Researchers reported that people with the gene mutation are from a lineage of ancestors whose diet consisted of mostly plants. If you’re interested in getting in on the action, one of the lead researchers is hiring.

