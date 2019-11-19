Vegemite has revealed plans to spread to the US and the UK – but it's been available in those countries for years

Vegemite has been spread around the world for years (Photo by Graham Denholm, Getty Images)

Vegemite has announced plans to ship care packages of the iconic Australian spread to the US, the UK and Canada in time for Christmas.

However, something was lost in translation when it was reported by some outlets that Vegemite was finally going to be available in those countries.

Australian expats were quick to point out that Vegemite has been stocked in various supermarkets in the UK and the US for many, many years.

Vegemite has sent Australian expats’ hearts aflutter, announcing it would begin shipping the spread to the US, the UK and Canada.

Well, it would have if they weren’t already able to get it. Let’s back up.

On Tuesday, Vegemite went live with its announcement that it would begin shipping the beloved yeast extract to the other side of the world.

It caused some fanfare, with some long-term expatriates lamenting three decades without tasting the stuff. Clearly, however, they hadn’t been looking because it also drew ire from those Australians in the know.

“Um… What? I’ve lived in the UK for 15 years and have always been able to get it from most supermarkets,” one person tweeted.

“Exactly – I had it for lunch today,” another replied. “Purchased here in the UK.”

Indeed, judging from the online reaction, Australians are claiming it’s been available in the UK for the better part of three decades.

Another user attested to buying it as widely as Rome, while others claimed it’s been on American shelves since at least 2008 – we can only assume it was shipped in as part of a humanitarian effort to ease the pain associated with bringing down the global financial system.

So why the confusion?

Well, for lack of wanting to pull up Australian media outlets for spreading ‘fake news’, it appears the announcement got a little twisted. The announcement actually pertains to the fact that Vegemite has begun offering to ship care packages of the stuff in time for the festive season.

“We know that our Vege-mates living overseas are missing the taste of Australia, especially around Christmas time, and we’re delighted to now ship Vegemite internationally,” Vegemite senior marketing manager Matt Gray said in a release issued to Business Insider.

Australians will be able to personalise their jars online to bear the names of loved ones and get them shipped in time for Christmas. What should have been clarified in news stories was that it’s the first time the online store will be shipping to addresses outside of Australia and New Zealand. Of course, it’s evidently been available for purchase overseas in stores for quite some time.

“While VEGEMITE fans have been able to locate the product overseas through a distributor… this is the first time that this has been possible via the Vegemite online store directly,” Gray clarified in a statement.

If it’s any comfort, Vegemite even appears to have been well-received across the seas, garnering five-star reviews online.

“Excellent taste, nothing like Bovril or Marmite, which I also like,” one spread connoisseur wrote on UK supermarket Tesco’s website. “It is made from yeast, vegetables and spices, so I am sure all vegetarians would appreciate it’s delicious flavour.”

Now surely that’s something on which we can all agree.

