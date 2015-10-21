Here's how many games Vegas thinks your favourite NBA team will win this season

The Golden State Warriors are projected to be the best team during the NBA regular season this year, at least according to Sportsbook.ag.

With the regular season just a week away, the Warriors have an over/under win total of 59.5, just ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers (57.5), San Antonio Spurs (57.0), and Oklahoma City Thunder (57.0). All four of those teams play in the Western Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers are tops in the East, at 56.5 wins.

The New York Knicks are projected to be the most improved team with an over/under of 29.5 wins, which would be a 12.5-win improvement over last year’s 17-65 season. The Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are also projected to be much improved. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are projected to take the biggest step backwards, with a 27.5 over/under, 23.5 games worse than a year ago (51-31).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.