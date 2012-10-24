Vegas Sportsbooks Think Notre Dame Is More Of A Pretender Than A Contender

Notre Dame is in the top five of the BCS for the first time since 2006. And despite being 7-0 against what some feel is the toughest schedule in college football, the gamblers are giving the Fighting Irish less than a fighting chance in their next game.Notre Dame opened as a 9.5-point underdog against Oklahoma and already nearly two-thirds of the bets (62%) have been placed on Oklahoma. This has pushed the line to 10-points. That’s an enormous point spread against a team that fancies itself a title contender.



The point spread is even more eye-opening when you consider that the sportsbooks’ aim is more about getting even betting on both sides than about predicting the score. And if Notre Dame wasn’t such a popular team, the Sooners would likely be favoured by even more.

Of course, if Notre Dame wants to win the title, they will have to do it on the field, and that means beating Oklahoma in Norman regardless of the spread. But those setting the point spreads and the people laying the money say that’s not happening.

