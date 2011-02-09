Actually, Reports Of Vegas Super Bowl XLV Demise Were Slightly Overblown

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

Photo: wikimedia commons

Yesterday, we linked to an LA Times storythat said Vegas took a beating from Super Bowl.We assumed it to be true because, a) The LA Times story spoke to several casino managers that attested to losing money, and b) because the betting pattern and game outcome would be expected to yield a subpar Super Bowl for bookies. (We explain why in yesterday’s post).



Well, today the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a press release that showed Sports Books won $724,176 on $87.5 million in bets. Considering the minuscule hold percentage, and that the profit is a total from the city’s 183 books, its fair to say Super Bowl XLV was not a good one for Vegas. And undoubtedly, some books did lose money.

So it wasn’t pretty for Vegas, but it wasn’t a complete bust. Here are the numbers since 2002 (from the release).

YEAR WAGERS WIN/(LOSS) WIN % GAME RESULTS

2011 $87,491,098 $ 724,176 0.83% Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25

2010 $82,726,367 $ 6,857,101 8.3% New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17

2009 $81,514,748 $ 6,678,044 8.2% Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23

2008 $92,055,833 $(2,573,103) -2.8% N.Y. Giants 17, New England 14

2007 $93,067,358 $12,930,175 13.9% Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17

2006 $94,534,372 $ 8,828,431 9.3% Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10

2005 $90,759,236 $15,430,138 17.0% New England 24, Philadelphia 21

2004 $81,242,191 $12,440,698 15.3% New England 32, Carolina 29

2003 $71,693,032 $ 5,264,963 7.3% Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21

2002 $71,513,304 $ 2,331,607 3.3% New England 20, St. Louis 17

