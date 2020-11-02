Off-duty state trooper returning from a Halloween party in a Star Wars Stormtrooper costume stops drink-drive suspect driving the wrong way

- A suspected drunk driver was stopped by an off-duty police officer dressed as a stormtrooper returning from a Halloween night party.
A suspected drunk driver was stopped by an off-duty police officer dressed as a Star Wars Stormtrooper returning from a Halloween night party.
State Trooper Britta Foesch, who was not wearing her helmet as she was driving, spotted the vehicle as it entered the I-15 in the wrong direction, as seen in a dashcam video posted by a Twitter user.
In their cinematic statement posted on Twitter, Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command said Foesch stopped the car and called dispatch to deal with the situation.
This morning a off duty Trooper stopped a wrong way driver from entering the I-15. All this happened while the Trooper was dressed as a Storm Trooper after a Halloween party. Driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, all this was captured on the Troopers personal dash cam. #nhp???? pic.twitter.com/blcwkBE9qB
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 1, 2020
They added: “Trooper Foesh no doubt intervened and stopped a potentially deadly situation. The FORCE is strong in Trooper Foesh.”
The Highway Patrol said the wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s licence, and two traffic violations, AP added.
