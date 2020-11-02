Off-duty state trooper returning from a Halloween party in a Star Wars Stormtrooper costume stops drink-drive suspect driving the wrong way

David Becker/Getty Images Stormtroopers perform during a Panasonic press event for CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre on January 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A suspected drunk driver was stopped by an off-duty police officer dressed as a stormtrooper returning from a Halloween night party.

State Trooper turned Stormtrooper Britta Foesch who was not wearing her helmet as she was driving spotted the vehicle trying to enter the I-15 and going in the wrong direction.

The Highway Patrol said the wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s licence, and two traffic violations, AP reported.

Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command said: “Trooper Foesh no doubt intervened and stopped a potentially deadly situation. The FORCE is strong in Trooper Foesh.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A suspected drunk driver was stopped by an off-duty police officer dressed as a Star Wars Stormtrooper returning from a Halloween night party.

State Trooper Britta Foesch, who was not wearing her helmet as she was driving, spotted the vehicle as it entered the I-15 in the wrong direction, as seen in a dashcam video posted by a Twitter user.

In their cinematic statement posted on Twitter, Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command said Foesch stopped the car and called dispatch to deal with the situation.

This morning a off duty Trooper stopped a wrong way driver from entering the I-15. All this happened while the Trooper was dressed as a Storm Trooper after a Halloween party. Driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, all this was captured on the Troopers personal dash cam. #nhp???? pic.twitter.com/blcwkBE9qB — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 1, 2020

They added: “Trooper Foesh no doubt intervened and stopped a potentially deadly situation. The FORCE is strong in Trooper Foesh.”

The Highway Patrol said the wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s licence, and two traffic violations, AP added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.