Las Vegas police charge driver after man pushed a cyclist to her death, fell out a minivan window, hit his head on a lamppost, and died at the scene

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Driver charged after his passenger pushed a cyclist to her death from a fast-moving minivan before falling out of the window, hitting his head on a lamppost, and dying

The pair pulled up alongside Michelle Weissman, who was in her mid-fifties. Giovanni Medina Barajas leaned out of the window to push her, knocking her to the ground and she died from the impact, according to the Associated Press.

Lt. Raymond Spencer told the Associated Press that the momentum of pushing her caused Barajas to fall out of the car, skid at least 150ft before hitting his head on a lamppost and dying at the scene.

Rodrigo Cruz, 22, has been charged with one count of open murder, duty to stop at the scene of an accident, and for violating the conditions of his parole from a 2016 robbery case, the LVMPD said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In a bizarre and tragic series of events, a man pushed a female cyclist to her death from a minivan before falling out of the window, hitting his head on a lamppost, and also dying.

Rodrigo Cruz, 22, had been driving down Hollywood Boulevard in Las Vegas accompanied by 20-year-old Giovanni Medina Barajas, who was later identified by the Las Vegas Sun, in the passenger seat on Sunday morning.

They pulled up alongside Michelle Weissman who was on her bike and Barajas leaned out of the window to push her and she was knocked to the ground, dying from the impact, according to the Associated Press.

Lt. Raymond Spencer of the Homicide Squad told the Associated Press that the momentum of pushing her also caused Barajas to fall out of the car and skid at least 150ft before hitting his head on a lamppost and dying at the scene.

During a media briefing held later that day, he said: “You have a woman who was out riding her bicycle and they pull up next to her and strike her, causing her to die.

“It’s an absolute senseless act. There’s no reason behind this that I can tell you why it occurred, other than complete stupidity.”

Cruz who was apprehended by police later that day said he continued driving and left the scene because he figured Barajas was uninjured, the Las Vegas Sun added. Cruz was charged in a Las Vegas court on Wednesday.

The charges were one count of open murder, duty to stop at the scene of an accident, and for violating the conditions of his parole from a 2016 robbery case, the LVMPD said. He had been on parole from the at the Clark County Detention Centre since July.

Weissman worked as Hotel Manager of the Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas which is owned by Boyd Gaming.

In a statement seen by Insider, they said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless loss of our team member, Shelli.

“She was well-known and well-liked by the entire Cannery team, and we will miss her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.