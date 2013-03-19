Here Are The Vegas Odds For Who Wins The NCAA Tournament

Photo: Chris Chambers/Getty Images

The Vegas odds for every major NCAA tournament team are out.Some notes:



Louisville is the favourite, but not a huge one at 9/2

Two 2-seeds (Duke and Miami) and a 3-seed (Florida) have better odds than 1-seed Gonzaga

Five of the 12 most likely teams to win it all are from the Big 10

Arizona is 50/1 and UCLA is 105/1, even though both are 6-seeds

The full list (via Pregame’s RJ Bell):LOUISVILLE 9/2

INDIANA 7/1

DUKE 8/1

MIAMI FL 8/1

FLORIDA 10/1

KANSAS 10/1

GONZAGA 12/1

OHIO ST 15/1

MICHIGAN ST 18/1

MICHIGAN 18/1

GEORGETOWN 18/1

WISCONSIN 25/1

SYRACUSE 30/1

ST LOUIS 30/1

NEW MEXICO 30/1

MARQUETTE 40/1

ARIZONA 50/1

NORTH CAROLINA 50/1

VCU 60/1

NC STATE 60/1

KANSAS ST 60/1

PITTSBURGH 66/1

MISSOURI 100/1

MINNESOTA 100/1

NOTRE DAME 100/1

MEMPHIS 100/1

CREIGHTON 100/1

BUTLER 100/1

OREGON 100/1

OKLAHOMA ST 105/1

UCLA 105/1

UNLV 105/1

ILLINOIS 200/1

COLORADO 300/1

CINCINNATI 300/1

WICHITA ST 300/1

CALIFORNIA 300/1

SAN DIEGO ST 300/1

TEMPLE 500/1

VILLANOVA 500/1

IOWA ST 500/1

COLORADO ST 500/1

OKLAHOMA 500/1

OLE MISS 500/1

ST MARY’S 1000/1

DAVIDSON 1000/1

BELMONT 1000/1

LASALLE 1000/1

BOISE ST 1000/1

TEAM NOT LISTED 150/1

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.