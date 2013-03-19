Here Are The Vegas Odds For Who Wins The NCAA Tournament

Photo: Chris Chambers/Getty Images
The Vegas odds for every major NCAA tournament team are out.Some notes:
- Louisville is the favourite, but not a huge one at 9/2
- Two 2-seeds (Duke and Miami) and a 3-seed (Florida) have better odds than 1-seed Gonzaga
- Five of the 12 most likely teams to win it all are from the Big 10
- Arizona is 50/1 and UCLA is 105/1, even though both are 6-seeds
The full list (via Pregame’s RJ Bell):LOUISVILLE 9/2
INDIANA 7/1
DUKE 8/1
MIAMI FL 8/1
FLORIDA 10/1
KANSAS 10/1
GONZAGA 12/1
OHIO ST 15/1
MICHIGAN ST 18/1
MICHIGAN 18/1
GEORGETOWN 18/1
WISCONSIN 25/1
SYRACUSE 30/1
ST LOUIS 30/1
NEW MEXICO 30/1
MARQUETTE 40/1
ARIZONA 50/1
NORTH CAROLINA 50/1
VCU 60/1
NC STATE 60/1
KANSAS ST 60/1
PITTSBURGH 66/1
MISSOURI 100/1
MINNESOTA 100/1
NOTRE DAME 100/1
MEMPHIS 100/1
CREIGHTON 100/1
BUTLER 100/1
OREGON 100/1
OKLAHOMA ST 105/1
UCLA 105/1
UNLV 105/1
ILLINOIS 200/1
COLORADO 300/1
CINCINNATI 300/1
WICHITA ST 300/1
CALIFORNIA 300/1
SAN DIEGO ST 300/1
TEMPLE 500/1
VILLANOVA 500/1
IOWA ST 500/1
COLORADO ST 500/1
OKLAHOMA 500/1
OLE MISS 500/1
ST MARY’S 1000/1
DAVIDSON 1000/1
BELMONT 1000/1
LASALLE 1000/1
BOISE ST 1000/1
TEAM NOT LISTED 150/1
