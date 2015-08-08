Here's how many games Vegas thinks your favourite NFL team will win this season

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are projected to be the best teams in the NFL this year, at least according to Sportsbook.ag.

With preseason games beginning this weekend, the Seahawks and Packers each have an over/under win total of 11.0, just ahead of the New England Patriots (10.5), Indianapolis Colts (10.5), and Denver Broncos (10.5). No team won more than 12 games last season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are projected to be the most improved team with an over/under of 6.0 wins, which would be a four-win improvement over last year’s 2-14 season. The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans are also projected to be much improved. Meanwhile, several teams are expected to take big steps back in 2015, including the Dallas Cowboys (9.5), Arizona Cardinals (8.5), Detroit Lions (8.5), and Pittsburgh Steelers (8.5).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.