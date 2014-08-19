Here's How Many Games Vegas Thinks Your Favourite NFL Team Will Win This Season

The Denver Broncos are projected to be the best team during the regular season this year, at least according to sportsbook Bovada.lv.

Halfway through the preseason, the Broncos have an over/under win total of 11.5, just ahead of the Seattle Seahawks (11) and New England Patriots (11). The Broncos and Seahawks each led their conferences last season with 13 wins.

The Houston Texans are projected to be the most improved team with an over/under of 7.5 wins, 5.5 wins more than they won a year ago. Washington and Atlanta are also projected to be much improved. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers (8.5) and Kansas City Chiefs (8.0) are both expected to take the biggest step backs from their successful 2013 season.

