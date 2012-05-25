VEGAS BOOKIES: These Three Big-Name NFL Teams Are Going To Be Just Mediocre Next Year

We’re still months and months away from the NFL season, but Vegas bookmakers at Cantor Gaming have already released their over/under win totals for the season.



One interesting note: the Jets, Bears, and Cowboys all have an over/under of 8.5 wins.

Translation: three of the NFL’s most popular teams might just be kinda “meh” next season.

Here they are for every team (via Covers):

Green Bay Packers: 12

New England Patriots: 12

Houston Texans: 10

Philadelphia Eagles: 10

New Orleans Saints: 10

Pittsburgh Steelers: 10

Baltimore Ravens: 10

San Francisco 49ers: 10

Denver Broncos: 9.5

New York Giants: 9.5

Detroit Lions: 9.5

San Diego Chargers: 9

Atlanta Falcons: 9

Chicago Bears: 8.5

Dallas Cowboys: 8.5

New York Jets: 8.5

Kansas City Chiefs: 8

Cincinnati Bengals: 7.5

Carolina Panthers: 7.5

Miami Dolphins: 7.5

Tennessee Titans: 7

Buffalo Bills: 7

Seattle Seahawks: 7

Oakland Raiders: 7

Arizona Cardinals: 7

Washington Redskins: 6.5

St. Louis Rams: 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6

Minnesota Vikings: 6

Cleveland Browns: 5.5

Indianapolis Colts: 5.5

Jacksonville Jaguars: 5.5

