Here's how many games Vegas thinks your favourite NBA team will win this season

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are projected to be the best teams in the NBA this season, at least according to Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas.

With preseason games underway, the Warriors have an over/under win total of 60.5, just ahead of the Spurs (58.5), Oklahoma City Thunder (57.5), and Los Angeles Clippers (57.0). The Warriors won an NBA record 73 games last season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are projected to be the most improved team with an over/under of 47.5 wins, which would be a 17.5-win improvement over last year’s 30-52 season. The Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers are also projected to be much improved. Meanwhile, several teams are expected to take big steps back this season, including the Portland Trail Blazers (26.5), Charlotte Hornets (32.5), Toronto Raptors (45.5), and Detroit Pistons (33.5), each with over/under totals of at least ten fewer wins than they won last season.

