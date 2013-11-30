More Than A Dozen Kids And Adult Guests Fall Sick At Vegas Hotel

13 kids, 5 adult guests at Rio casino in Vegas taken to hospital with flu-like symptoms

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County firefighters say they responded to the Rio casino in Las Vegas after 20 adults and children in town with a travelling football team came down with flu-like symptoms.

Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Erik Newman says officials were called Friday morning to help the group members, who were staying on the sixth floor of the hotel-casino.

Deputy Chief Fernandez Leary says 18 people were taken to hospitals, including 13 children between the ages of 7 and 9.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the group members were sick.

The football team is from Santa Monica, Calif.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

