Vegas Closes Books On Auburn-Georgia Game Amidst Swirling Cam Newton rumours

Photo: AP Images

MGM Grand closed the books on this weekend’s Auburn-Georgia game, when a sharp (or pro bettor) put money on Georgia this morning, Covers.com reports. Auburn was favoured by 8.5 points. But rumours that Heisman favourite Cam Newton won’t suit up for the Tigers because of his alleged recruiting violations, have Vegas bookies scrambling.



His status is so crucial to the game’s outcome that Vegas closed the book rather than simply move the line. Meanwhile, the gambler who snuck his bet in early is in a great spot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.