Valentine’s Day in Sin City means big business for plenty of folks. In a city known for overdoing just about everything, February 14 is no exception.



From last-second weddings, to lavish helicopter tours, to over-the-top marriage proposals, Las Vegas cashes in on Valentine’s Day like no other city in the world.

Last year, the Clark County Records Office reported 1,247 marriages on February 14. In 2009, that number was a staggering 1,796. Both of those figures dwarf the 250 weddings that take place on a “normal” day in Las Vegas.

Upscale eateries like the Bellagio’s Prime steakhouse and the Eiffel Tower Restaurant are preparing for the onslaught of Valentine’s diners. Special proposal packages at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant range from $500 to a whopping $11,000! The venue has a reported 15 proposals scheduled this year.

Of course, the more traditional candy and jewelry businesses expect to do just as well. The Swarovski crystal shop at Miracle Mile Planet Hollywood expects to sell 300 heart necklaces Monday while The Sugar Factory looks to move nearly 800 chocolate roses and over 200 specialty gift baskets. In a Las Vegas twist, Club Tattoo says it expects to ink nearly 80 patrons with Valentine’s Day-related tattoos this year.

Source: Las Vegas Sun

