From McDonald’s to Greggs, here are some of the fast-food chains that you can get vegan food from in the UK this Veganuary

KFC

KFC UK started selling a vegan burger with a meat-free patty developed by Quorn in early 2020. The burger has been on and off menus ever since, with multiple name changes. It is currently sold as KFC’s “Original Recipe Vegan Burger.” For Veganuary, the chain massively increased its availability by rolling it out to almost all its UK restaurants from 4 January.

KFC says the burger is now on menus permanently, and prices start at £3.99 ($5.40) but vary between locations.

The burger features a large plant-based Quorn fillet, which is cooked in KFC’s famous mix of 11 herbs and spices, served on top of a bed of vegan mayo and lettuce.

PETA UK named the burger the UK’s best vegan chicken in 2020.

Just make sure you don’t get it with fries. KFC doesn’t list them as vegan because it cooks them in the same oil as its popcorn chicken.