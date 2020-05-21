Vegans may have better aerobic endurance than omnivores, and are just as strong, according to new research

picture alliance/Getty Images

Despite the popularity of documentaries like “The Game Changers” showcasing talented vegan athletes, there’s a common misconception that vegans are weaker or more nutrient-deficient than people who consume animal products.

In a new study, researchers found that a vegan diet wasn’t linked to any decrease in performance. Vegan athletes also performed slightly better in some endurance tests than their omnivorous counterparts.

Vegans tend to eat more carbohydrates than omnivores, which could explain the difference, but they might also have less inflammation because of a diet rich in plant foods, researchers theorised.

The trope of vegans being weaker than meat-eaters isn’t new. Although documentaries like “The Game Changers,” which showcases elite vegan athletes, have started to overturn this assumption, the stereotype persists.

But not only is there little evidence that a vegan diet decreases performance, vegan athletes may have slightly better endurance by some measures than their omnivorous counterparts, according to a new study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Researchers from the University of Quebec, Montreal, looked at 56 healthy, physically active young women, half of whom followed a vegan diet and half an omnivorous diet (eating meat at least three times a week) for at least two years. They measured participants strength using a leg press and a chest press. They also calculated participants’ endurance by asking them to pedal to exhaustion on stationary bike – this was to measure maximal oxygen consumption (known as VO2 max), a common indicator of aerobic fitness.

Both the vegans and the omnivores were comparable in terms of body mass, weight, body fat percentage, and the amount of muscle mass they had. The vegan group tended to be slightly older than the omnivores and on average, the vegan participants had followed the diet for between two and six years, while the omnivores had been lifelong meat-eaters.

Vegans had significantly better VO2 max endurance, but slightly less upper body strength



The biggest difference was that the vegan group had better endurance than the omnivore group, with a significantly better VO2 max, the study found. This was true even after accounting for age.

Researchers aren’t sure exactly why this was the case, but the answer may have something to do with the different macronutrients in participants’ diets. The omnivore group ate, on average, more fat and protein. The vegan group, by comparison, ate significantly more carbohydrates. Other research has suggested high carb diets might benefit endurance by making more glycogen, a form of carbohydrate energy, available to muscles.

The difference could also be explained by levels of oxidative stress and inflammation, which tend to be lower in vegans than in people who consume animal products.

The vegans did tend to have slightly less upper body strength than omnivores, as measured by the chest press, but it wasn’t considered statistically significant. Both groups were equal when it came to lower body muscular strength as measured by the leg press.

Prior to this study, there was little research directly comparing VO2 max and muscle endurance between vegans and non-vegans – and the existing studies (including both men and women) found no significant difference between the two groups.

Since the current study only looked at otherwise healthy, active young women, it’s not clear how a vegan diet might affect endurance in other groups, so more research is needed. However, it’s promising evidence that it’s at least possible to maintain athleticism on a vegan diet.



