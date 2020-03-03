A vegan woman was left 'traumatized' after being served a chicken burger at KFC

Google Street View The KFC in Colliers Wood, London.

A vegan woman says she was “humiliated” and “traumatized” by KFC staff, who she said “laughed” at her when she complained about being served chicken at their restaurant.

Vanessa Franco told SWNS that she recently visited a KFC in Colliers Wood, London to try their new vegan burger.

But about three bites into the burger, she realised that it was a chicken burger instead, based on the texture.

When she complained to the staff about the mix-up, Franco says they asked why she didn’t realise that it was chicken before she ate it.

“I explained I have been a vegetarian my whole life,” Franco said.

Eventually, a manager came out and gave her a vegan burger, but Franco says it wasn’t properly cooked.

She says he didn’t apologise and even laughed at her, saying “You should have known it was chicken.”

“All of the staff stood there staring at me. I felt humiliated and have been left traumatized due to not only a lifestyle choice but also religion being broken and made fun of, “Franco said.

A KFC spokesperson issued a statement to SWNS, apologizing for the incident.

“Our vegan burger launched last month and we took its arrival seriously – putting strict new processes in place to make sure it’s served properly, including the use of separate coloured tongs and storage units,” the statement reads. “We’re following up with the team to remind them of the importance of getting this right and will be offering the guest a free meal on us to put things right.”

