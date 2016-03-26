This unlikely vegan chain with a 28-year-old founder wants to take over America

Vegans across the country will soon have a new fast-casual option.

By Chloe, a New York City-based vegan concept, is expanding to Boston, reports New York Magazine’s Grub Street. That’s in addition to two planned openings in New York City and a partnership with Whole Foods to open a location in the company’s first 365 Whole Foods in Los Angeles.

The fast-casual concept serves up 100% vegan, plant-based, kosher certified food. However, the major appeal is that menu items are intended to appeal to vegans and meat-eaters alike, with veggie burgers, french fries, and pasta.



Twenty-eight-year-old chef and founder Chloe Coscarelli and business partner Samantha Wasser only opened the first By Chloe location last year. However, Nation’s Restaurant News has already named the concept one of its Breakout Brands of 2016, and New Yorkers are forming lines out the door at the first location in Manhattan.



The existing location has a similar model to investor-favourite Shake Shack, as customers order at the counter and receive a buzzer that will alert them when food is ready. Like Shake Shack, and unlike many fast food rivals, the location serves wine, beer, and cocktails, including a “cocktail of the month.”



Customer favourites include the guac burger, dairy-free mac and cheese, and cupcakes.



In fact, the cupcakes are partially responsible for Coscarelli’s rise to fame and By Chloe’s creation. In 2010, the chef won Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” at age 22, becoming the first contestant to win with vegan culinary creations.



All menu items are under $11, making it an inexpensive and relatively speedy options for people seeking meat-free options.



It isn’t easy being a vegan in today’s fast-food market. Few chains offer tasty, filling meals without meat, and even fewer can ensure a total lack of animal byproducts in their food.



By Chloe’s immense popularity is proving that vegans and nonvegans alike are craving more options. However, only time will tell if the chain can find customers from coast to coast as loyal as the New Yorkers who mob the concept.

