The 'Veep' season 5 trailer is here, and there's more disaster in the White House than ever

What better show to watch while we continue on in the constant drama of this presidential election than “Veep”?

The fifth season of the Emmy-winning comedy on HBO starts April 24, and now we have a glimpse of the dysfunction that’s in store with the new trailer that went online.

We pick up with President Selina Meyer’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) hopes for reelection halted by a tie in the votes. So while all that gets sorted out, she continues to try to stay presidential, though that’s never been her strength. And on top of that, it looks like she’s going to have to keep the country together during a financial collapse and a security breach from Chinese hackers.

A highlight from the trailer is the new flame Meyer looks to have this season, John Slattery of “Mad Men” fame, which is a perfect choice.

Watch the trailer here:

