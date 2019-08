The new trailer for “Veep” shows Selina Meyer still adjusting to her new title as POTUS.

The HBO show stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky, and will also feature a guest appearence by Hugh Laurie this season. Season 4 begins on Sunday, April 12.

Video courtesy of HBO

