VP Debate Moderator Tells Daily Show: 'It's Heartbreaking That People Don't Talk About Afghanistan'

Martha Raddatz, the Vice Presidential Debate moderator, and a foreign policy expert, told Jon Stewart of The Daily Show that she found the lack of political and journalistic conversation around Afghanistan to be “heart breaking.”



“We have 68,000 troops in Afghanistan right now, we have people fighting for this country, but no one talks about it,” said Raddatz. “We are a nation at war.”

Raddatz went on to say that a war which lasts so long is increasingly difficult to cover, as the public becomes saturated with war stories.

Stewart commented that other things seemed to have taken precedent, like Benghazi, which he said had become largely “politicized.”

He also asked Raddatz, somewhat jokingly, if we’d know if whether the U.S. is at war with Iran by the end of election night.

“It may be a couple months,” said Raddatz, “but Iran going to be right there is at the top of the list.”

Jump to the 3:55 mark to get right to the foreign policy portion of the interview.

