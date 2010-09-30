New Vegas Hotel Reflects 'Death Ray' On Swimmers, Burning Their Hair Off

The one-year old Vdara Hotel at City centre in Las Vegas has a major design flaw. The curved glass tower amplifies and reflects sunlight, creating searing ‘death ray’ for pool goers, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.



Hotel spokesmen admitted to the “solar convergence,” after a Chicago lawyer claimed that sunlight had burned his hair and melted a plastic bag.

Read the full story at Las Vegas Review-Journal >

