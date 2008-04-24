VCs To Music Business: No Thanks

Thanks to everyone who suggested ways to make money in the music business yesterday. We ran several of them by VCs Paul Santinelli of North Bridge Venture Partners and Chris Fralic of First Round Capital yesterday, during a very pleasant 45-minute chat. The bad news: If the rest of the VC community is anything like Paul and Chris, it’s going to be hard to get these guys to bite — at least if you’re pitching some sort of business where you make music and somehow try to get paid for it.

Paul Resnikoff of Digital Music News has a nice summary.

See Also: Who’s Going To Make Money In The Music Business?

