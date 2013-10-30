How Top New York Investor Missed Out On Facebook Before Jim Breyer Swooped In

Every VC has a story about missing out on investing in a startup or two that later blew up.
Stuart Ellman, co-founder and managing partner at RRE Ventures, tells us his incredible story of how he missed on Facebook before everyone else got in, during a panel at Business Insider‘s Startup 2013. Click for sound.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis, and Will Wei
