How Top New York Investor Missed Out On Facebook Before Jim Breyer Swooped In

Every VC has a story about missing out on investing in a startup or two that later blew up.

Stuart Ellman, co-founder and managing partner at RRE Ventures, tells us his incredible story of how he missed on Facebook before everyone else got in, during a panel at Business Insider‘s Startup 2013. Click for sound.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis, and Will Wei

