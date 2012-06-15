VCs Get Own Web Domain

First Round Capital partner Josh Koppelman confirms what everyone else has long suspected: VCs are different. Josh recently came across a web site from St. Vincent and noticed that the domain extension was .VC. So Josh pounced. And now First Round Capital is the proud owner of www.firstround.vc.



Want to get your own .VC address? Josh tells you how…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.