VCs Are Throwing Big Money At These 10 Enterprise Startups

It’s clear that enterprise tech is currently a hot area for investors.But which startups have reeled in the most VC funds in a single round in the past 12 months?



We scoured TechCrunch’s Crunchbase database to find out.

AirWatch raised $200 million right out of the gate Company: AirWatch City: Altanta, Ga CEO: John Marshall Founded: 2003 Total Raised To Date: $200 million in March, $200 million total. VCs involved: Insight Ventures AirWatch provides 'mobile device management' software to enterprises. This is software that helps enterprises track and manage smartphones, tablets and laptops. IO Data centres raised $90 million to run big data centres Company: IO Data centres

City: Phoenix CEO: George Slessman Founded: 2006 Raised: $90 million in October, $90 million total VCs involved: New World Ventures IO designs, engineers and manages data centre infrastructure for some of the world's largest enterprises, governments and service providers. Cloudera raised $65 millon to bring Hadoop to the world Company: Cloudera

City: Palo Alto, Calif.

CEO: Mikel Olson

Founded: 2008

Total Raised: $65 million in December, $141 million total VCs involved: Accel, Greylock, Ignition, others Cloudera helps enterprises install Hadoop, a popular big-data technology that powers some of the world's biggest and most popular websites. Mimecast raised $62 million to help enterprises manage their email Company: Mimecast

City: Waltham, MA

CEO: Peter Bauer Founded: 2003

Total Raised: $62 million in September, $83 million total VCs involved: Insight Venture Partners, Dawn Capital Mimecast is a cloud service for email archiving and security. Apprio raised $60 million to guide enterprises to into the clouds Company: Apprio

City: San Francisco

CEO: Chris Barbin

Founded: 2006

Total Raised: $60 million in March, $76.7 million total

VCs involved: General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital Apprio is a services, consulting firm that helps enterprise adopt cloud computing services. Skyera raised $51.6 million to build flash storage for enterprises Company: Skyera

City: San Jose

CEO: Radoslav Danilak

Founded: 2010

Total Raised: $51.6 million in February, $51.6 million total

VCs involved: Dell Ventures, Western Digital Enterprise storage is undergoing a big transformation, thanks to new flash technology, the memory used in smartphones and thumb drives. Skyera makes affordable enterprise-class storage systems from solid state flash memory.

Utopia raised $50 million to help companies modernize their apps Company: Utopia

City: Chicago CEO: Arvind J. Singh

Founded: 2005

Total Raised: $50 million in May, $50 million total

VCs involved: FTV Capital and others Utopia is a consulting company that specialises in SAP applications. It helps big companies do everything from deploy SAP's fast HANA database to roll out big data projects. Pure Storage raised $40 million to bring flash storage to enterprises Company: Pure Storage City: Mountain View, Calif.

CEO: Scott Dietzen

Founded: 2009

Total Raised: $40 million in August, $95 million total

VCs involved: Greylock, Redpoint Ventures, Sutter Hill, Index Ventures Pure Storage is another company working on flash-based enterprise storage systems. It is targeting its systems at data centres that use a lot of complex cloud computing tech, such as virtualized computer servers. Magnet Systems raised $35.4 million to help enterprises build mobile apps Company: Magnet Systems

City: Palo Alto, Calif. CEO: Alfred Chuang

Founded: 2008

Total Raised: $35.4 million in August, $48 million total

VCs involved: Andreessen Horowitz Magnet Systems offers a platform that helps enterprises build and manage mobile apps. It was founded by Alfred Chuang, cofounder of another big enterprise company, BEA Systems, bought in 2008 for $8.5 billion by rival Oracle.

SilkRoad Technologies raised $35 million for cloud HR apps Company: SilkRoad Technologies

City: Chicago

CEO: Andrew Filipowski

Founded: 2003

Total Raised: $35 million in May, $162 million total

VCs involved: Keating Capital, NTT Finance, Intel Capital and others SilkRoad Technology offers cloud-based HR apps to recruit and manage employees. It was founded by Andrew Filipowski who previously founded Platinum Technology. Platinum was sold to Computer Associates in 1999 for $3.5 billion, a record for the day. He started his own venture fund, SilkRoad Equity, which backed a number of startups, including this one.

