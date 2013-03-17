VCs Are Throwing Big Money At These 10 Enterprise Startups

Photo: Pure Storage
It’s clear that enterprise tech is currently a hot area for investors.But which startups have reeled in the most VC funds in a single round in the past 12 months?
We scoured TechCrunch’s Crunchbase database to find out.
Company: AirWatch
City: Altanta, Ga
CEO: John Marshall
Founded: 2003
Total Raised To Date: $200 million in March, $200 million total.
VCs involved: Insight Ventures
AirWatch provides 'mobile device management' software to enterprises. This is software that helps enterprises track and manage smartphones, tablets and laptops.
Company: IO Data centres
City: Phoenix
CEO: George Slessman
Founded: 2006
Raised: $90 million in October, $90 million total
VCs involved: New World Ventures
IO designs, engineers and manages data centre infrastructure for some of the world's largest enterprises, governments and service providers.
Company: Cloudera
City: Palo Alto, Calif.
CEO: Mikel Olson
Founded: 2008
Total Raised: $65 million in December, $141 million total
VCs involved: Accel, Greylock, Ignition, others
Cloudera helps enterprises install Hadoop, a popular big-data technology that powers some of the world's biggest and most popular websites.
Company: Mimecast
City: Waltham, MA
CEO: Peter Bauer
Founded: 2003
Total Raised: $62 million in September, $83 million total
VCs involved: Insight Venture Partners, Dawn Capital
Mimecast is a cloud service for email archiving and security.
Company: Apprio
City: San Francisco
CEO: Chris Barbin
Founded: 2006
Total Raised: $60 million in March, $76.7 million total
VCs involved: General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital
Apprio is a services, consulting firm that helps enterprise adopt cloud computing services.
Company: Skyera
City: San Jose
CEO: Radoslav Danilak
Founded: 2010
Total Raised: $51.6 million in February, $51.6 million total
VCs involved: Dell Ventures, Western Digital
Enterprise storage is undergoing a big transformation, thanks to new flash technology, the memory used in smartphones and thumb drives. Skyera makes affordable enterprise-class storage systems from solid state flash memory.
Company: Utopia
City: Chicago
CEO: Arvind J. Singh
Founded: 2005
Total Raised: $50 million in May, $50 million total
VCs involved: FTV Capital and others
Utopia is a consulting company that specialises in SAP applications. It helps big companies do everything from deploy SAP's fast HANA database to roll out big data projects.
Company: Pure Storage
City: Mountain View, Calif.
CEO: Scott Dietzen
Founded: 2009
Total Raised: $40 million in August, $95 million total
VCs involved: Greylock, Redpoint Ventures, Sutter Hill, Index Ventures
Pure Storage is another company working on flash-based enterprise storage systems. It is targeting its systems at data centres that use a lot of complex cloud computing tech, such as virtualized computer servers.
Company: Magnet Systems
City: Palo Alto, Calif.
CEO: Alfred Chuang
Founded: 2008
Total Raised: $35.4 million in August, $48 million total
VCs involved: Andreessen Horowitz
Magnet Systems offers a platform that helps enterprises build and manage mobile apps. It was founded by Alfred Chuang, cofounder of another big enterprise company, BEA Systems, bought in 2008 for $8.5 billion by rival Oracle.
Company: SilkRoad Technologies
City: Chicago
CEO: Andrew Filipowski
Founded: 2003
Total Raised: $35 million in May, $162 million total
VCs involved: Keating Capital, NTT Finance, Intel Capital and others
SilkRoad Technology offers cloud-based HR apps to recruit and manage employees. It was founded by Andrew Filipowski who previously founded Platinum Technology. Platinum was sold to Computer Associates in 1999 for $3.5 billion, a record for the day. He started his own venture fund, SilkRoad Equity, which backed a number of startups, including this one.
