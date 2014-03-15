VC: Anonymous Sharing App 'Secret' Is The Most Misunderstood Startup Since Twitter

After 45 days on the market, anonymous social sharing app Secret announced that it raised $US8.6 million in additional funding.

In a blog post announcing the funding, the company bragged about its engagement: “Notably, 75% of people with more than 5 friends come back every day. Furthermore, 90% of users that engage in a conversation come back within the week, often several times per day. Data like this reaffirms our belief that there is opportunity to build a platform around rich and unexpected conversations.”

A lot of people are sceptical about Secret. It’s built on anonymous conversations. People use Secret to broadcast thoughts and feelings they’re too embarrassed to admit.

It feels like it’s part of the anti-Facebook fad right now. It also tends to devolve into rude comments about other people, so there’s doubts that it can last.

Keith Rabois, who is a VC at Khosla Ventures, and was formerly a COO of Square said on Twitter, “Secret is probably the most misunderstood app since Twitter.” (

He’s not an investor in Secret.)

Why is it the most misunderstood app since Twitter?

A Box employee replied to Rabois with an explanation: “most significant aspect of Twitter was and is that it is global public messaging for free. People got lost in the details early on … same is happening with Secret — people get lost in the details (i.e. ‘it’s just SV gossip’) and miss what it really is.”

We’re not sure we totally agree, but it gives you an idea of why investors were so quick to reup with Secret.

Also important: “most misunderstood” doesn’t equal “most valuable,” so don’t go too crazy.

