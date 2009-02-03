VC VantagePoint To Invest $1 Billion In Green Projects Over The Next 2 Years

While VC funding and VC investment are slowing down, VantagePoint Venture Partners’ Managing Partner Alan Salzman told Reuters over the weekend that his firm will invest more than $1 billion in green start-ups in the next 24-30 months. Salzman intimated that his firm was well stocked and it intends to back 10 to 15 companies.



VantagePoint is invested in many cleantech start-ups including green auto firms Better Place and Tesla. Salzman also says that he thinks just $10 billion will be invested in green projects in the next two years.

