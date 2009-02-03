VC VantagePoint To Invest $1 Billion In Green Projects Over The Next 2 Years

Jay Yarow

While VC funding and VC investment are slowing down, VantagePoint Venture Partners’ Managing Partner Alan Salzman told Reuters over the weekend that his firm will invest more than $1 billion in green start-ups in the next 24-30 months. Salzman intimated that his firm was well stocked and it intends to back 10 to 15 companies.

VantagePoint is invested in many cleantech start-ups including green auto firms Better Place and Tesla. Salzman also says that he thinks just $10 billion will be invested in green projects in the next two years.

