VC SLAMS FOURSQUARE! "Get A Clue. Either Sell To Facebook Or Close A Round And Buy Some Servers"

Foursquare, growing in popularity, has been struggling to keep up with demand lately. We often hear complaints that the service is flaky or slow.



So RRE Ventures managing partner James D. Robinson IV just took a whack at Foursquare on Twitter:

“Hey @foursquare, get a clue. Either sell to @facebook or close a round and buy some servers. Twitter you ain’t. @loopt @gowalla @yelp”

(“Twitter you ain’t” probably refers to Twitter’s ability to retain its userbase despite lots of server flakiness — “fail whales” — which peaked at least a year ago.)

Yes, Robinson is probably two-thirds kidding. But still!

