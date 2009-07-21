- VC shrinks back to pre-bubble levels [NYT]
- Slide is done with network-style advertising [BoomTown]
- An ad users can vote on appears on Digg.com [TechCrunch]
- Condé Nast will shutter Men.Style.com, open GQ.com and Details.com [AdAge]
- US Weekly editor quits [HuffPo]
- Newsweek redesign hasn’t boosted newstand sales [Observer]
- September’s lady mags will have too few ad pages [AdAge]
- The four types of Facebook brand ads [All Facebook]
- Analyst says 74% of Facebook revenue is from local advertisers [Inside Facebook]
- A preview of Facebook for iPhone 3.0 [Inside Facebook]
- Obama’s top antitrust cop is going after Google [Wired.com]
- AOL’s ad plans: reduce inventory, open up to self-serve advertisers [PaidContent]
- How to charge for news online [CJR]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.