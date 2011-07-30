VC Mike Duda: Here's Why Copycat Startups Of Birchbox And Kickstarter Will Fail

Should companies like Birchbix, Kickstarter and Airbnb have to worry about the hordes of copycat startups ripping off their business model?



Mike Duda, a managing partner at Consigliere Brand Capital, says that only the original founders of these business ideas have the true passion to grow successful companies.

Duda also tells us what it’s like to work with Steve Nash (the NBA star turned early-stage VC), why his firm is not writing big checks like Kleiner Perkins does, how Under Armour became a billion dollar company, and what are the startups he is most excited about right now. Watch below.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

